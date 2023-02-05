AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
ICCI concerned at ‘precarious’ forex situation

Recorder Report Published 05 Feb, 2023 03:10am
ISLAMABAD: Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has said that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan, which were over US$ 16 billion at the end of January 2022, have tumbled to US$ 3.09 billion as of January 27, 2023.

He said this precarious situation of forex reserves is creating huge concerns in the business community as the FX crisis may bring the industrial sector to a grinding halt and unleash a new wave of unemployment.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that many industries including textile, pharmaceutical, cooking oil & ghee, automobile, poultry, light engineering, chemicals & plastics have to import inputs and raw materials for their manufacturing and assembling activities, but import consignments of many industries are help up at ports due to shortage of foreign exchange and many industries are unable to import the required inputs and raw materials due to which they are facing closure of their manufacturing activities. He emphasized that the government should immediately start consultation with the private sector including the major chambers of commerce and industry to evolve a new strategy in order to steer the economy out of the current challenges.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI said that the economic activity has already come to a standstill with tough measures taken by the government to ban imports, put restrictions on opening L/Cs, record high-interest rates, and super tax imposed on existing taxpayers. He said that another major threat to the economy comes from the poor performance of the power sector as its circular debt has reached Rs2.9 trillion.

