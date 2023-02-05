Rashid sent to jail

ISLAMABAD: A local court Saturday sent former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case of leveling allegations against the former president and co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari for plotting to assassinate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir while announcing its reserved judgment, rejected a police request to extend the physical remand of Rashid for another five days and sent him to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Earlier, the police presented Rashid before the court on the expiry of his two-day physical remand amid tight security arrangements.

At the start of the hearing, the prosecution requested the court to extend the physical remand of the suspect for another five days to conduct a further investigation of him.

The investigation officer (IO) of the case told the court that voice-matching tests of the accused have been conducted but the police have yet not carried out the photogrammetric test of Rashid.

During the hearing, the AML chief came to the rostrum and told the court that the police kept him blindfolded and tied to a chair for hours. He requested the court to direct the police to shift him to a hospital to bandage his injuries and grant him Rangers’ security.

After Rashid’s request, the court ordered the police to remove his handcuffs.

Abdul Razzaq Khan, counsel of Rashid, while objecting to the police request regarding the extension of Rashid’s physical remand, said that the sections imposed in the case against his client were not valid.

He said that Rashid was sent into police custody for investigation but they tortured him. Who ordered the Station House Officer (SHO) of Aabpara police to torture his client, he said, adding that law does not allow torture of suspect.

The counsel said that Rashid in his statement said that PTI chief Imran Khan has evidence of his assassination. The prosecution has the video of his client’s statement, he said, adding that Rashid has acknowledged his statement.

Another counsel of Rashid, Intizar Panjhota said that a court had issued notices for the next hearing in a contempt of court case filed against the police after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended the police’s notice.

He argued that remand cannot be granted when a matter is ongoing in a high court. He said that the prosecution should be asked about the progress made during the two-day physical remand. A political investigation was conducted from his client.

The court reserved its verdict after hearing arguments of both parties. The court while announcing its reserved judgment sent Sheikh to jail.

Later, the court also rejected the Karachi police’s request for transit remand of Rashid in a case registered against him at Mochko police station.

During the hearing, the court ordered the police to read out the case registered against Rashid in Karachi. Rashid’s counsel told the court that the section included in the first information report (FIR) is bailable. He said that they will submit surety bonds before the court. The court after hearing the arguments rejected the police request for the issuance of Rashid’s transit remand.

Police registered the first information report (FIR) under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

