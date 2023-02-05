Fazl, Maryam meet PM to discuss current situation

LAHORE: Chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and PDM Head Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, here on Saturday and discussed overall economic and political situation of the country besides matters of mutual interest.

Sources claimed that matters concerning bye-elections, political and economic challenges also came under discussion. Both also shared views about affairs in the Punjab and KPK after dissolution of both the assemblies, the sources added.

Maulana Fazl also gave proposals to tackle political challenges, the sources added.

Moreover, PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer, Maryam Nawaz also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and held discussion on PML-N re-organization affairs and other matters pertaining to the party. Maryam also apprised PM about her ongoing events of workers conventions across the country.

The sources claimed that it was decided to woo back the dissident leaders of the party. Shehbaz entrusted task to Maryam to meet Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to remove his reservations. The meeting between Maryam and Abbasi is expected soon.

Both also discussed bye-elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The PML-N is fully prepared to participate in the elections on the date which would be announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Maryam said, the sources said, adding, “Both discussed the current wave of sky-rocketing inflation in the country and it was resolved to provide relief to masses in view of rising cost of living.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023