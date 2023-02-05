CM vows to resolve issues of farmers, cultivators

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in a meeting with a 50-member delegation of progressive farmers, here Saturday announced revolutionary measures to expeditiously resolve the problems of cultivators and farmers of Punjab.

It was agreed during the meeting to undertake effective measures and promote research for maximum production of agricultural commodities, livestock and fish. It was decided during the meeting to contact the federal government with regard to restoring GST subsidy on tube-well electricity bills.

Gohar Ejaz announced to set up a fund worth Rs.1000 million on behalf of APTMA Foundation to increase the production of cotton and for research.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi accorded approval to establish a Task-Force for the improvement of agricultural sector, increase in agricultural production and easy access to the market. Caretaker CM will be the Chairman of the Task-Force. The Task-Force will comprise caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer. Secretaries of Agriculture, Irrigation, Livestock, Heads of Agricultural Research Institutes, Gohar Ejaz, Syed Yawar Ali, Zaka Ashraf and Fawad Mukhtar.

The Task-Force will submit its recommendations within seven days regarding increase in agricultural production, usage of new seeds, easy access to the market and other related matters. Moreover, provincial ministers along with the Commissioners will listen to the problems of farmers and will take essential measures to resolve them at the earliest.

The CM directed to undertake effective measures in order to ensure supply of fertilizers and stop black marketing. He also directed to expedite lumpy skin vaccination campaign and ordered to formulate recommendations to resolve problems of fish farmers.

The progressive farmers’ delegation was comprised of Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, Chaudhry Jawad Ahmed, Chaudhry Hasan Akram and others.

