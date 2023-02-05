AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
Use of force against unarmed Kashmiris can’t crush their campaign: NA speaker

Recorder Report Published 05 Feb, 2023 03:10am
ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durani have said that the resolution of Kashmir issue is essential for peace and stability in the region.

They said that the use of force against unarmed Kashmiris could neither crush their independence movement nor could change the principled position of Pakistan. They expressed these views in their separate messages on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day which is marked on 5th February every year.

On this occasion, the NA speaker said that the oppression and cruelty of the Indian government against the innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir has already compromised the peace of the world and the region at stake. He said that the repeal of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Constitution of India had deprived the Kashmiris of their identity and freedom which was a stark violation of the promises made to Kashmiris internationally. He said that the repeal of the above article was a reflection of the oppressive policies of the Indian government.

Highlighting Pakistan’s support and principled stance for the struggle of the Kashmiri people for independence, Ashraf said that the Pakistani government and people would continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination at every forum. He said that the Parliament of Pakistan is committed to the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue as it has always emphasised to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and to stop the atrocities committed by Indian forces in the occupied valley.

He reiterated Parliamentary support on all international and regional forums for Kashmir issue. He said that the tyrannical occupation of Kashmir by India was against the moral values of modern society and the basic right of the people to self-determination.

He urged the United Nations to implement its resolutions on Kashmir and put pressure on India to stop using force. He expressed the hope that the sun of independence would soon rise in occupied Kashmir and the people there would be able to live in a peaceful and free environment.

On the occasion, NA Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durani has said that Pakistan would continue to fully support the self-determination of the Kashmiri people in the occupied valley and would raise its voice for it on every forum. He said that the Parliament of Pakistan was fully committed to the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue and had passed several resolutions against the atrocities of the Indian armed forces in occupied Kashmir and for the right of self-determination of the people of occupied valley in accordance with UN resolutions. He said that the aggressive occupation of Kashmir was a denial of modern principles of the state and the fundamental right of the people to self-determination.

