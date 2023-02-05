AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
Khar meets Sri Lankan president

Recorder Report Published 05 Feb, 2023 03:10am
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar called on President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickramasinghe in Colombo on Saturday.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office here, the Minister of State congratulated the Sri Lankan President on the 75th Independence Day of Sri Lanka.

The two dignitaries expressed satisfaction over close, cooperative relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. They recalled the shared Buddhist heritage and people-to-people links between the two countries.

They agreed to further enhance mutually-beneficial cooperation in economy and trade, education, tourism and people-to-people contacts.

Khar is in Colombo to participate in the Independence Day events of Sri Lanka as guest of honour.

Earlier, she called on Dinesh Gunawardena, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka in Colombo.

They agreed to further strengthen bilateral and people-to-people relations and enhance cooperation in trade, pharmaceutics, education, tourism, culture, and defence.

Khar also held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry during her ongoing visit to Colombo.

The Minister of State congratulated Foreign Minister Sabry on Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Sri Lanka’s independence.

The two foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to friendly relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

They discussed the whole range of bilateral relations, and agreed to enhance multidimensional bilateral cooperation in political, economic and commercial, defence and education domains.

The two foreign ministers agreed to continue cooperation at various international forums, including the United Nations and the SAARC.

