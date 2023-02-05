AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
Pakistan

Three killed as house roof collapses

NNI Published 05 Feb, 2023 03:10am
LAHORE: Three people were killed after the roof of a house collapsed due to a gas pipeline explosion in Lahore on Saturday. Rescue officials said the incident took place at a residence in Izmir Town, where the roof of the house collapsed after the gas pipeline blast. Three people were reported dead by the officials.

The dead body of house owner, Advocate Sardar Tayyab Dogar, was recovered from the rubble while the rescue team is making efforts to recover the dead body of Sardar Arif Dogar from underneath the wreckage.

The identity of another deceased is not known. The officials added that two domestic workers had also been trapped.

gas pipeline Sardar Tayyab Dogar gas pipeline blast

