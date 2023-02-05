World
US pauses activity at three airports for 'national security effort' amid questions about Chinese spy balloon
WASHINGTON: The US Federal Aviation Administration said it paused departures and arrivals at three airports including Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina on Saturday because of a "national security effort."
Blinken scraps rare Beijing trip over alleged China spy balloon
The action occurred amid reports that a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon, which has been flying across the country in what Washington calls a "clear violation" of US sovereignty, was in the area.
