Imran says PTI to fill jails on his call to protest against govt's vengeful actions

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday that his party workers should await his call to begin a ‘jail bharo tehreek’ in response to the federal government’s vengeful actions aimed at harassing and arresting his supporters, Aaj News reported.

Addressing the media via video link from his Lahore residence, Imran said that he had two options: "Either we can take to the streets again or offer arrests and fill jails in the country."

He also said that the imported government has no roadmap to deal with the current economic crisis in the country.

He also claimed that current government members would leave the country soon as most of their interests are abroad.

Imran Khan also said that Ishaq Dar had made tall claims about dealing with IMF but had ultimately bowed in front of the lender.

He said that the government is trying to weaken the PTI before calling elections.

Imran claimed that the government is trying to delay elections, warning that the delay would mean Article 6 of the constitution will apply to them.

He also addressed Shehbaz Sharif’s claims that KP had not adequately utilized funds allocated by the federal government.

He said that not only had PTI’s government raised the morale of the police in KP but also formed a forensic laboratory in 2017.