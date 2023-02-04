AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran says PTI to fill jails on his call to protest against govt's vengeful actions

  • Former prime minister says the imported government has no roadmap to deal with the current economic crisis in the country
BR Web Desk Published 04 Feb, 2023 05:11pm
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday that his party workers should await his call to begin a ‘jail bharo tehreek’ in response to the federal government’s vengeful actions aimed at harassing and arresting his supporters, Aaj News reported.

Addressing the media via video link from his Lahore residence, Imran said that he had two options: "Either we can take to the streets again or offer arrests and fill jails in the country."

He also said that the imported government has no roadmap to deal with the current economic crisis in the country.

He also claimed that current government members would leave the country soon as most of their interests are abroad.

Imran Khan also said that Ishaq Dar had made tall claims about dealing with IMF but had ultimately bowed in front of the lender.

He said that the government is trying to weaken the PTI before calling elections.

Imran claimed that the government is trying to delay elections, warning that the delay would mean Article 6 of the constitution will apply to them.

He also addressed Shehbaz Sharif’s claims that KP had not adequately utilized funds allocated by the federal government.

He said that not only had PTI’s government raised the morale of the police in KP but also formed a forensic laboratory in 2017.

Shehbaz Sharif IMF elections Ishaq Dar PTI Imran Khan PMLN

Comments

1000 characters

Imran says PTI to fill jails on his call to protest against govt's vengeful actions

Dar hits out at Imran Khan’s ‘irresponsible tweet’ about current govt

Islamabad court sends Sheikh Rashid on 14-day judicial remand

Analyst fears further rupee decline in coming days

Wikipedia asks Pakistan to restore access to its service

Pakistan to appeal to Taliban leader after terrorism surges

US allows seized Russian money to go to Ukraine aid: report

Industry yet to export any amount of sugar

PTI chief won’t attend APC: Umar

Alluding to PTI, PM asks where Rs417bn spent?

Govt says ‘will have to’ agree to IMF conditions

Read more stories