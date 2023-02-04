AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Analyst fears further rupee decline in coming days

  • Traders assume that the leadership was still looking for avenues other than IMF or that they will waste more time in negotiating with them
BR Web Desk Published February 4, 2023 Updated February 4, 2023 04:17pm
Follow us

Experts have warned that the Pakistani rupee is expected to depreciate in the coming days, unless confidence returns among investors and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revives its bailout programme.

The rupee fell sharply last week from 262.6 to 276.58 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, an all-time low.

“It seemed to have stabilised around the 270 level until the Prime Minister and Finance Minister spoke,” noted Tresmark in a report released on Saturday.

“When the PM said that the IMF is imposing harsh conditions and when the FM said they are looking for philanthropists for billions of dollars, traders assumed that the leadership was still looking for avenues other than IMF or that they will waste more time in negotiating with them,” it said.

“But in our assessment, the PM may have been only trying to prepare other stakeholders and vote base for harsh steps and measures," the report said.

It added that "another more important factor in the rupee's downfall was the steep decline in reserves which are now at $8.7 billion (down by $712 million)."

Data released on Thursday showed the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) foreign exchange reserves dropped a $592 million to a mere $3.09 billion, the lowest level of central bank reserves since February 2014.

Tresmark also said that the rupee will remain under pressure unless confidence returns among investors.

“Until and unless traders don’t feel confident of things to get better, especially the reserves situation, the rupee will continue to fall, irrespective of its level.

“Traders we spoke to think the 1st and 2nd level of resistance of 280/$ & 285/$ will be ceded in the coming week, unless the IMF comes on board.

“They also feel that 270-275/$ is the fair level post-IMF agreement, and any outruns will be temporary and will get corrected once there is some visibility of inflows,” it added.

Pakistan Pakistan Economy IMF forex SBP usd rate rupee rate Tresmark Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Analyst fears further rupee decline in coming days

Dar hits out at Imran Khan’s ‘irresponsible tweet’ about current govt

Islamabad court sends Sheikh Rashid on 14-day judicial remand

Wikipedia asks Pakistan to restore access to its service

Pakistan to appeal to Taliban leader after terrorism surges

US allows seized Russian money to go to Ukraine aid: report

Industry yet to export any amount of sugar

PTI chief won’t attend APC: Umar

Alluding to PTI, PM asks where Rs417bn spent?

Govt says ‘will have to’ agree to IMF conditions

Read more stories