Markets

Kati’s request: Rs7bn of incremental units owed by govt to be paid: Nepra

Press Release Published 04 Feb, 2023 06:28am
KARACHI: Chairman of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), Tauseef Farooqui has said that Rs7 billion of incremental units, the government owes, will be paid. In this regard, Kati’s written request will be processed immediately.

He expressed these views while addressing a luncheon held in his honor at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati). President Faraz-ur-Rehman, Kite Limited CEO Zubair Chhaya, Standing Committee Chairman Rehan Javed, K-Electric CEO Monis Alvi, Aamir Zia, former presidents Danish Khan, Salim-uz-Zaman, Ehtishamuddin, Syed Farrukh Mazhar, Arif Elahi, Bilal Talib and others were present.

Farooqui further said that we do not depend on imported fuel projects. We are committed to transition to 65 percent renewable energy within 10 years. He said that Nepra’s State of Industry report is a very comprehensive report according to international standards.

He said that after taking charge ensures the protection of the rights of consumers. However, due to rising fuel prices in the global market, power generation and distribution companies are facing difficulties. He said that despite all the problems, the majority of decisions are in favor of consumers. He said that 216,000 electrical installations in Karachi have been secured last year, as a result of which there was no precious loss of life despite 8 sins of heavy rains this year.

Earlier, Kati President Faraz-ur-Rehman said that the country is suffering from an economic crisis and the cost of production is increasing day by day. President Kati said that the government wants to shift to renewable energy, but on the other hand, the duty on inverters and appliances was increased.

Faraz-ur-Rehman said that the supply of cheap electricity should be ensured to reduce the cost of production at this time, the continuation of the government policies is inevitable, and such a policy should be created that will allow cheap electricity to reach every household and the industries will continue to run without interruption. He said that the low-income group cannot afford to buy expensive electricity. In such a situation, there is an urgent need to promote renewable energy.

Zubair Chhaya, CEO of Kite Limited, said that the industry is on the verge to collapse, but unfortunately, the priority of politicians and rulers is not the economy. He said that the country needs patriotic officers like Chairman Nepra.

Standing Committee Chairman Rehan Javed said that in the past, the business community was not heard in the public hearing of Nepra.

