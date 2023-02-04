AVN 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
Avoidance of double taxation: Draft convention signed with Afghanistan

Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2023 06:42am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan Friday signed draft Convention for Avoidance of Double Taxation. The delegations of Pakistan and Afghanistan met at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) House, Islamabad from 1st-3rd February, 2023 for the third round of negotiations on the Convention for the Avoidance of Double Taxation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Afghan delegation was headed by Nida Muhammad Seddiqi, Revenue Legal Services Director, while Sajidullah Siddiqui, Director General, Directorate General of International Tax Operations FBR headed the Pakistan side.

All international airports: FBR to strictly monitor Afghan transit cargoes

Both delegations thoroughly deliberated over all the outstanding issues identified during the second round of negotiations held in Islamabad from 27th-30th December, 2021.

The negotiations were conducted in a friendly atmosphere where both sides presented their respective viewpoints.

