AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

‘No private consultancy, tax practice’: FBR employees asked to submit undertakings

Sohail Sarfraz Published February 4, 2023 Updated February 4, 2023 06:48am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: All Inland Revenue officials/ officers would submit undertakings/ declarations to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) that they are not indulged in any private consultancy/ tax practices for companies and other taxpayers.

In this regard, the FBR issued instructions to the field formations on Friday.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the heads of the field formations, all employees of the FBR were directed vide circular of 2022 to completely abstain themselves from private consultancy/tax practice. However, it has come to the notice that some employees of the FBR are still indulged in private consultancy/ tax practices.

Forgoing in view, the competent authority has directed that heads of Inland Revenue Offices of FBR should obtain an undertaking from all officers/ officials posted under their administrative control, that they are not indulged in any private consultancy/ tax practices. All Heads of Field Formations of FBR will provide a certificate within seven days to Board that undertaking from all officers/ officials posted under their administrative control have been obtained.

The FBR’s circular of April 28, 2022, revealed that the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) initiated an Own Motion Investigation regarding private practice by the employees of FBR, who joined local chambers or even opened their own law offices and rendered legal assistance to taxpayers in the evenings or even during office hours.

Findings were recorded that many of the officers/ officials of FBR associate themselves with different taxpayers and provide legal assistance to them in various taxation matters in total disregard of the instructions under the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964 whereunder no government servant is allowed to engage in any trade or undertake any employment or work, other than his official duties, except with the previous sanction of the government.

Furthermore, Establishment Division has issued clear prohibitions regarding undertaking of private work by government servants.

The FBR has already issued instructions on the matter and advised all its employees not to indulge in private consultancy/ tax practice.

The chairman FBR has taken a serious view of the matter and all FBR employees are again advised to completely abstain themselves from private consultancy/ tax practice. Inland Revenue Operations Wing shall put in place a strong monitoring mechanism to ensure the compliance of FTO instructions. In future, if any officer/ official is found involved in such practice, strict disciplinary action shall be taken under Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR taxpayers FTO Establishment Division FBR employees tax practices undertakings Inland Revenue officials Inland Revenue Offices private tax consultancy

Comments

1000 characters

‘No private consultancy, tax practice’: FBR employees asked to submit undertakings

Govt says ‘will have to’ agree to IMF conditions

Imran steps up criticism of PDM govt

COAS vows to root out menace of terrorism

PTI chief won’t attend APC: Umar

Industry yet to export any amount of sugar

Russian oil supply likely by April

‘IMF is giving Pakistan tough time’

31 NA seats: ECP announces schedule for by-polls on March 19

RDA: pace of growth slightly lower

‘Rules’ allow banks to seek asset details of civil servants

Read more stories