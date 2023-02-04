5th August 2019: Pakistan asks India to reverse illegal actions

ISLAMABAD: Reiterating its steadfast and unequivocal support for Kashmiris right to self-determination until its full realisation, Pakistan on Friday, asked India to reverse its illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019.

Speaking at a seminar to commemorate “Kashmir Solidarity Day”, organised by the India Study Centre (ISC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch highlighted how India had adopted a four-pronged approach of disenfranchisement, suppression, disinformation, and maligning the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiris.

Stressing that India must reverse its illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019, she reiterated that Pakistan will continue to steadfastly and unequivocally support the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination until its full realisation.

Nawabzada Iftakhar Ahmed Khan Babar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, while speaking as the chief guest, urged Pakistanis to actively continue to advocate the rights of the Kashmiris.

