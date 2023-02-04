Wheat quota of flour mill suspended

LAHORE: Secretary Food Punjab Muhammad Zaman Wattoo on Friday suspended the wheat quota of a flour mill situated in Manga Mandi area on evidence of short grain.

Zaman Wattoo who has recently been appointed on this seat has launched a series of surprise raids and inspected various mills early in the morning and immediately suspended the quota of government wheat after finding evidence of short grain in a mill in Manga Mandi.

Zaman Wattoo also suspended DFC Lahore Amjad Mughal for irregularities in the grinding of government wheat.

Secretary Food said that stringent measures would continue for the uninterrupted supply of government flour on the instructions of the Punjab government, while the fixed quota would also continue. There would be no compromise on transparent supply.

Secretary Food Punjab directed the team of the Food department to ensure uninterrupted supply at the trucking points and solve all kinds of problems hindering the access of flour to the people on a priority basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023