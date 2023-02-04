AVN 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
KBP to observe ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2023 06:08am
LAHORE: Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) has announced to observe ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ falls on February 5 of every year in a befitting manner to denounce Indian occupation on Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir and its water aggression against Pakistan.

This was announced at a meeting of the Board with its President Shaukat Ali Chaddhar in the chair here on Friday. He alleged that a 50 per cent of water shortage was being faced by Pakistan due to Indian water aggression and if the occupation of India on Jammu & Kashmir continued then the Pakistani economy and agriculture both would be ruined.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary-General KBP Syed Waqar Hussain Rizvi, Secretary Information Haji Muhammad Ramzan, General Secretary KPK Abdul Samad Safi and others.

KBP President further said that millions of farmers would observe solidarity day with Kashmiris. He said agriculture contributes 21 per cent to the national GDP while providing livelihood to 45 per cent of the population.

He further said 45 per cent of the total exports also rely on agriculture. He said that growers were facing water shortages due to Indian water aggression and it may lead to the total ruining of the agricultural economy.

He appealed to the growers to observe the solidarity day by staging demonstrations and rallies on February 05 to protect their rivers and the independence of Kashmir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Agriculture Kashmir Solidarity Day Kissan Board Pakistan Shaukat Ali Chaddhar

