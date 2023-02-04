160MVA transformer energised at 220kV Shikarpur grid station

LAHORE: The National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully augmented the second 220/132 kV auto transformer of 160 MVA rating with a 250 MVA rating unit at 500/ 220 kV Shikarpur grid station. The said auto transformer was successfully energised on Friday.

Completion of this project will enhance the capacity of Shikarpur grid station, which will help to carter for the increasing load demand of consumers fed from SEPCO network.

This project was part of a larger and comprehensive plan for removal of critical system constraints which is ongoing with full pace.

The NTDC management acknowledged the efforts of the concerned teams on completion of the project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023