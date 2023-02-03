AVN 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
Feb 03, 2023
Pakistan

2 terrorists killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

  • Security forces recover weapons and ammunition from terrorists
BR Web Desk Published 03 Feb, 2023 03:41pm
Security forces killed on Friday two terrorists during an exchange of fire in Esham area of North Waziristan District, it was reported.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that terrorists had remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists.

Terrorist killed in intelligence based operation in North Waziristan: ISPR

“The incident re-vindicates [the] Pakistan Army’s resolve to have zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirms its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence," ISPR said.

Since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said they had called off the shaky ceasefire agreed with the government, Pakistan has seen an increase in terror activities.

On Monday, a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque next to the Police Lines in Peshawar, in a highly fortified security compound, the latest in a string of attacks targeting police.

The attack claimed the lives of 101 people.

Last month, a terrorist was killed during an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

During the conduct of an intelligence-based operation, an intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists.

"Resultantly, one terrorist got killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist," the press release said.

