EU parliament lifts immunity of two MEPs in graft probe

BRUSSELS: The European Parliament on Thursday lifted the immunity of two lawmakers targeted in a Belgian probe into suspected bribery linked to Qatar and Morocco.

The vote stripping Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella and Italian MEP Andrea Cozzolino of their protection from prosecution followed a demand by Belgian authorities, who have four people in custody as part of their probe.

Tarabella attended the parliament session and voted in favour of his immunity being lifted.

He told journalists afterwards: “I’m happy my parliamentary immunity has been lifted. I remind you that I’m innocent in this affair.”