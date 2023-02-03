NFTP graduation ceremony held at IIUI

ISLAMABAD: A graduation ceremony of the National Freelance Training Program (NFTP) was held at the new campus of the International Islamic University (IIU) on Thursday. President IIU, Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi as a chief guest distributed the certificates among the students.

On the occasion, certificates were distributed among 301 students who completed their training at IIUI centre. The ceremony was also attended by Ali Aghar, Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, Program manager, PITB, Muhammad Amjad, members of the PITB, Vice Presidents of IIUI, Deans DGs and senior faculty members.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hathal said that digital transformation is an important aspect of the modern higher education landscape, and it has the potential to transform the way students learn, the way teachers teach, and the way researchers conduct research.

Ali Aghar said that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom is focusing on reducing the unemployment and promoting the youth sustainability. He said the ministry is working to provide enabling environment to the youth to be involved in emerging technologies.

