AVN 64.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
BOP 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.43%)
DGKC 41.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.1%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
FFL 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.55%)
HUBC 65.54 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.09%)
HUMNL 5.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.56%)
NETSOL 84.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.37%)
OGDC 87.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
PPL 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.86%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
TELE 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 111.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.53%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,064 Increased By 18.2 (0.45%)
BR30 14,468 Increased By 34.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,734 Increased By 113.6 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,230 Increased By 59.4 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NFTP graduation ceremony held at IIUI

Press Release Published 03 Feb, 2023 06:17am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A graduation ceremony of the National Freelance Training Program (NFTP) was held at the new campus of the International Islamic University (IIU) on Thursday. President IIU, Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi as a chief guest distributed the certificates among the students.

On the occasion, certificates were distributed among 301 students who completed their training at IIUI centre. The ceremony was also attended by Ali Aghar, Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, Program manager, PITB, Muhammad Amjad, members of the PITB, Vice Presidents of IIUI, Deans DGs and senior faculty members.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hathal said that digital transformation is an important aspect of the modern higher education landscape, and it has the potential to transform the way students learn, the way teachers teach, and the way researchers conduct research.

Ali Aghar said that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom is focusing on reducing the unemployment and promoting the youth sustainability. He said the ministry is working to provide enabling environment to the youth to be involved in emerging technologies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PITB International Islamic University Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi NFTP

Comments

1000 characters

NFTP graduation ceremony held at IIUI

KSA links oil refinery’s setup with political consensus

Panel asks PD to broker agreements between govt, gas producing provinces

PM invites IK, others to APC on terrorism, economy

Jul-Jan trade deficit shrinks 31.97pc to $19.632bn YoY

Dar approves proposal to raise $2bn from expats

Rules notified: FBR, banks can share info about civil servants’ assets

IK writes letter to President: Agencies accused of meddling in political affairs

Broadcast journalist arrested

Smuggling not the main reason behind USD shortage: FBR

SBP’s reserves slip to $3bn

Read more stories