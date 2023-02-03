Special advisory board meeting of NIMA held

ISLAMABAD: The 5th (Special) Advisory Board Meeting of National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) was held on Thursday at Bahria University, Islamabad and Karachi.

Meeting was convened in the honour of former Director General Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem (retd), who had been at the helms of NIMA’s affairs for three years from 1st of November 2019 to 1st of November 2022. Former CNS Admiral Mohammad Asif Sandila, Chairman NIMA Advisory Board chaired the meeting and said that NIMA has now become a vibrant organisation for which Admiral Aleem worked hard.

The incumbent Director General NIMA Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed (retd) said that Admiral Aleem is a source of inspiration for all of us and we will continue to work with the same spirit to achieve the vision and mission of NIMA. Admiral Aleem thanked all and said that recognition of NIMA is important to influence the policies and processes related to National Maritime Affairs.

Earlier, Cdre Bilal Abdul Nasir (retd) highlighted that during his illustrious career as Director General, Admiral Aleem made remarkable contributions and unparalleled achievements to his credit in promoting the maritime interests of Pakistan.

Vice Admiral Asaf Humayun (retd) appreciated that NIMA is now a well-established think tank, and its researchers are producing world class research. Jawed Iqbal commended the contribution of Admiral Aleem and NIMA for safeguarding the Ship Recycling Industry.

Air Marshal Farhat Abbas (retd), Rear Admiral Farrokh Ahmad (retd), Commandant PN War College Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal, Additional Secretary-III Ministry of Defence Rear Admiral Faisal Amin, Rear Admiral Faisal Shah, Dr Anjum Sarfraz, President IRS Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz, Dr Masuma Hassan, Moazzam Khan and DG NIO Dr Samina Kidwai also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the contributions of former DG NIMA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023