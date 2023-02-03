Political leadership urged to forge unity to combat terrorism

LAHORE: Expressing concern over acts of terrorism, analysts urged the political leadership of the country to forge unity to fight out the menace of terrorism

Brig Said Nazir (Retd), Defense expert said the unfortunate Peshawar incident happened at a time when Pakistan is already facing several challenges including economic degradation, political polarization and governance issues.

“In this time of despair, this new wave of terrorism is very alarming,” he said, adding: “This security challenge of Pakistan is directly linked to our western border and beyond situation in Afghanistan.”

Said Nazir said, “In the current situation, Pakistan needs a multi-pronged strategy to effectively combat this scourge of terrorism. This strategy should cover different aspects including political ownership, diplomatic angle and above all a well-coordinated military action against terrorists.” For this a joint political-cum-militarily strategy in collaboration with Afghan government must be devised to achieve the dream of peace in the whole region, he added.

Maj Gen Ejaz Awan (Retd), Defense analyst said, “It is a hard truth that terrorism is again surging in Pakistan. It is one of basic responsibilities of state to protect the life and properties of its citizens. The state of Pakistan is strong enough to effectively handle these terrorists and we have done it in past also.”

According to him, the writ of state has to be implemented at any cost. It is a test case for our political leadership to show some maturity and instead of political scoring should sit together and devise a well-coordinated strategy to deal with this menace of terrorism. In the current situation, a strong military action should be launched against terrorists and their facilitators to implement writ of the state.

