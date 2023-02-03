AVN 64.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
BOP 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.43%)
DGKC 41.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.1%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
FFL 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.55%)
HUBC 65.54 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.09%)
HUMNL 5.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.56%)
NETSOL 84.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.37%)
OGDC 87.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
PPL 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.86%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
TELE 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 111.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.53%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,064 Increased By 18.2 (0.45%)
BR30 14,468 Increased By 34.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,734 Increased By 113.6 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,230 Increased By 59.4 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Political leadership urged to forge unity to combat terrorism

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2023 06:17am
Follow us

LAHORE: Expressing concern over acts of terrorism, analysts urged the political leadership of the country to forge unity to fight out the menace of terrorism

Brig Said Nazir (Retd), Defense expert said the unfortunate Peshawar incident happened at a time when Pakistan is already facing several challenges including economic degradation, political polarization and governance issues.

“In this time of despair, this new wave of terrorism is very alarming,” he said, adding: “This security challenge of Pakistan is directly linked to our western border and beyond situation in Afghanistan.”

Said Nazir said, “In the current situation, Pakistan needs a multi-pronged strategy to effectively combat this scourge of terrorism. This strategy should cover different aspects including political ownership, diplomatic angle and above all a well-coordinated military action against terrorists.” For this a joint political-cum-militarily strategy in collaboration with Afghan government must be devised to achieve the dream of peace in the whole region, he added.

Maj Gen Ejaz Awan (Retd), Defense analyst said, “It is a hard truth that terrorism is again surging in Pakistan. It is one of basic responsibilities of state to protect the life and properties of its citizens. The state of Pakistan is strong enough to effectively handle these terrorists and we have done it in past also.”

According to him, the writ of state has to be implemented at any cost. It is a test case for our political leadership to show some maturity and instead of political scoring should sit together and devise a well-coordinated strategy to deal with this menace of terrorism. In the current situation, a strong military action should be launched against terrorists and their facilitators to implement writ of the state.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

terrorism Peshawar Peshawar mosque blast Brig Said Nazir (Retd)

Comments

1000 characters

Political leadership urged to forge unity to combat terrorism

KSA links oil refinery’s setup with political consensus

Panel asks PD to broker agreements between govt, gas producing provinces

PM invites IK, others to APC on terrorism, economy

Jul-Jan trade deficit shrinks 31.97pc to $19.632bn YoY

Dar approves proposal to raise $2bn from expats

Rules notified: FBR, banks can share info about civil servants’ assets

IK writes letter to President: Agencies accused of meddling in political affairs

Broadcast journalist arrested

Smuggling not the main reason behind USD shortage: FBR

SBP’s reserves slip to $3bn

Read more stories