Governor, Shujaat’s son discuss political situation

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Thursday that the country’s development is possible only with the promotion of democratic values and the supremacy of the constitution.

He said this while talking to Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, the son of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Q).

In addition to education, political and economic situation was discussed in the meeting. During the meeting, the incident of terrorism in Peshawar Police Lines Mosque was condemned and prayers were also offered for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that the promotion of IT and technical education in the education sector is the need of the hour. He said the federal government has taken effective steps to promote technical education in educational institutions. He said that as the chancellor, he has formed a consortium to strengthen the links between academia and industry this will benefit industries from the research done in universities.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that political stability is very important to stabilize the economy in the country.

Meanwhile, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman wrote a letter to Chief Minister Punjab, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, seeking to instruct the Higher Education Department and the administrative departments to start the recruitment process of Vice Chancellors, Pro Vice Chancellors, Deans, Registrars, Treasurer and Controller Examination in public universities for the vacant seats within the next 6 months.

In this regard, the Governor Secretariat also sent the list of vacant seats of Vice-Chancellors and those going to fall vacant in the near future to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Meanwhile, talking to the participants of the 32nd Senior Management Course of the National Institute of Management Peshawar, and the participants of the 32nd Senior Management Course of the National Institute of Management, the governor said, “Our religion has laid great emphasis on good manners, hen people come to you with their problems, be good to them.”

He said that the civil officers should play their full role in the policy making process by the government and support the government in formulating such policies according to the ground realities which will solve the problems of the people.

