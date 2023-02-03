AVN 64.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Indian shares struggle as Adani rout deepens

Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2023 06:17am
BENGALURU: Indian shares struggled for direction on Thursday as the week-long rout in Adani Group stocks persisted, erasing $100 billion in market value and hurting sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.03% lower at 17,610.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.38% at 59,932.24. Thirty of the Nifty 50 constituents fell in a volatile session in which the index swung between 0.2% gains and 1% losses.

The difference in the performance between the two benchmarks is solely due to Adani group stocks. Two of the group companies -Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports NS> - are among Nifty 50 constituents, while both are not part of Sensex.

“The sell-off in Adani stocks has created panic in the markets,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research (retail) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“Until the Adani saga settles down, there won’t be stability in market, especially from the retail investors’ perspective,” Khemka added.

Adani stocks extended their slide after the group decided to call off the $2.5 billion follow-on public offering, which was fully subscribed.

The stocks have been facing steep losses since the Hindenburg report on Jan. 24, which raised concerns over the group’s financials.

SAMIR SARDANA Feb 03, 2023 07:25am
THE DUDS IN THE INDIAN MEDIA, BANKS & GOI,DO NOT UNDERSTAND,THE AEL BUSINESS MODEL ! ASSUME THAT THE 9 ADANI SUBSIDIARIES,HAVE A MARKET CAP OF 1 TRILLION USD,WITH A 51% ADANI STAKE,HELD BY AEL. NOW AT 51% ADANI CANNOT DILUTE EQUITY VOTING SHARES IN THE 9 COMPANIES NOW AEL IS A PYRAMID WHICH SPAWNED THESE 9 MUSKETEERS. SO AEL SHARES IN THESE 9 ARE WORTH 510 BILLION USD ( AT 51% OF 1 TRILLION) BUT THE MARKET CAP OF AEL IS BY ITSELF 2 TRILLION ! NOW THAT IS THE PROBLEM ! THE KOOL AID IS THAT AEL "WILL SPAWN" 10 MORE MUSKETEERS" LIKE THE 9, & THE MARKETS & BANKS BUY THAT KOOLAID,BASED ON THE PERFORMANCE OF THE 9 ! BUT THE SUCCESS OF THE 9,WAS DUE TO AGGRESSIVE LOANS & STOCK MOVEMENTS- & THAT TRACK RECORD,MAY NOT SUSTAIN,& ALSO,MAY NOT APPLY,TO THE 10 NEW MUSKETS ! & SO,HOW DID INDIAN BANKS AND INSURERS, BUY INTO AEL & LEND ON AEL STOCK ? WHO ARE THE FIIs WHO BOUGHT IN,& DID THEY JUST ROUTE SOMEONE'S MONEY ! WHICH IS Y AEL IS FALLING, MORE THAN,THE 9 ! SAMIR SARDANA
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

