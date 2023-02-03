AVN 64.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Resignations: LHC to hear plea of 43 PTI MNAs today

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2023 06:17am
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court will proceed with a petition filed by 43 MNAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) challenging the acceptance of their resignations by the speaker of the National Assembly on Friday (today).

Riaz Fatyana and others filed a joint petition asking the court to set aside the decision of the speaker and the subsequent action of the Election Commission of Pakistan as well.

The petition stated that all the petitioners had personally requested the speaker not to de-notify them as they had withdrawn their resignations. It argues that the ECP did not inquire into this aspect of the matter and the speaker accepted the resignations without adopting due process of law.

The petition alleged that the respondents the speaker and the ECP never followed the law and added that the acceptance of the resignations is against the law settled by the Supreme Court.

