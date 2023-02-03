AVN 64.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

IoBM holds annual ‘career fair’

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2023 06:17am
KARACHI: The Institute of Business Management (IoBM) recently held its annual Career Fair 2023 to facilitate graduating students in their hunt to get appropriate job placements that will advance their careers.

With representatives from more than 100 companies belonging to diverse industries including top management, CEOs and HR directors participating in the fair, students were able to interact and demonstrate their capabilities directly to the firms that would potentially offer them permanent roles relevant to their fields of study.

The IoBM Career Fair is an annual exhibition that serves as a bridge between graduating students and companies that offer them possible employment opportunities. With this year’s event being sponsored by leading brands including Dalda, Shan, Meezan Bank, Wavetec, and National Bank of Pakistan, more than 6,000 students including both enrolled pupils and alumni who had the chance to explore internship opportunities or look for a fresh start through job interviews with some of the most distinguished firms operating in Pakistan. The Fair served as an ideal platform for prospective employees to either begin their professional journeys or look for possible job switching with better chances for growth in mind.

Commenting at the Career Fair 2023, Chancellor IoBM, Bashir Janmohammad stated: “IoBM is an institute that believes in laying a robust foundation for students in terms of professional development. Not only do we pay immaculate attention towards delivering the highest quality of academic excellence but are also continuously serving as the agent that helps connect students effectively with their potential employers.

Adding his views at the occasion, President IoBM, Talib Karim noted: Our goal with the annual career fair is to streamline the process for both companies that are in search for appropriate talents and students who are looking to enter the corporate fray as the next step in their careers.”

