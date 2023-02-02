AVN 65.16 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
Adani group to review capital raising after $2.5bn share sale’s withdrawal

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2023 10:27am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
BENGALURU: India’s Adani group will review its capital raising plan once the market stabilises, chairman Gautam Adani said, after flagship Adani Enterprises withdrew a $2.5 billion share sale citing the need to insulate investors from potential losses.

Adani Enterprises late on Wednesday called off the share sale as a rout sparked by a US short-seller’s criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon’s stocks.

Indian market regulator examining Adani share rout, source says

In a video address on Thursday, Adani said the ports-to-airports conglomerate’s cash flow has been “very strong” and that it has an “impeccable track record” of fulfilling debt obligations.

On the withdrawal of the offer, he said the interest of investors was the chief consideration for the move.

