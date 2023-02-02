AVN 65.16 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
BAFL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
BOP 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DFML 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.14%)
DGKC 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
EPCL 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.19%)
FCCL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
HUBC 65.42 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.9%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
NETSOL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
OGDC 86.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.53%)
PAEL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.71%)
PRL 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.17%)
SNGP 41.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
TELE 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
TRG 111.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,060 Increased By 14.1 (0.35%)
BR30 14,439 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
KSE100 40,825 Increased By 205.5 (0.51%)
KSE30 15,226 Increased By 55.9 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Citigroup wealth unit stops margin loans against India Adani’s securities

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2023 10:15am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Citigroup’s wealth unit has stopped extending margin loans to its clients against securities of India’s embattled Adani group, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the conglomerate reels from a short-seller attack.

The group’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises called off its $2.5 billion share sale in a dramatic reversal on Wednesday as a rout sparked by the US short-seller’s criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon’s stocks.

Adani Enterprises calls off $2.5bn share sale

Citi’s wealth unit decided to cut the loan-to-value ratio for credit against Adani securities to zero on Thursday, said the source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Citi declined to comment.

Adani Enterprises Adani Group Citigroup's

Comments

1000 characters

Citigroup wealth unit stops margin loans against India Adani’s securities

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses, crosses 270 against US dollar

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid arrested

Jan food prices rise 43pc YoY

Israel military hits Gaza after rocket fire despite US appeal for calm

High inflation, low growth and falling forex: Country confronted with variety of challenges: MoF

IMF revises inflation rate upward for Pakistan

KE CEO directed to appear before Senate panel

KE files four tariff pleas with Nepra

Officers dealing with IMF exempted from meetings at PMO

PM to open K3 nuclear power plant today

Read more stories