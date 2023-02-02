AVN 64.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BAFL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
BOP 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DFML 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.21%)
DGKC 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
EPCL 46.77 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.02%)
FCCL 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
GGL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
HUBC 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
KAPCO 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
NETSOL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
OGDC 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 10.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PPL 73.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.78%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.11%)
TELE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 110.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.39%)
UNITY 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,031 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.37%)
BR30 14,326 Decreased By -107.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 40,573 Decreased By -46.9 (-0.12%)
KSE30 15,098 Decreased By -72.6 (-0.48%)
Adani shares plunge after botched $2.5bn share sale

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2023 09:48am
NEW DELHI: Shares in India’s Adani group of companies plunged on Thursday after the tycoon Gautam Adani-led conglomerate shelved a $2.5 billion share sale amid a turbulent market, citing the need to insulate investors from potential losses.

Adani on Wednesday called off the share sale as a rout sparked by a US short-seller’s criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon’s stocks.

Shares in Adani Enterprises dropped 8%, after opening 10% higher, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone fell 10%. Adani Total Gas was down 10%, Adani Power lost 5%, Adani Wilmar sank 5% while Adani Green Energy tumbled 10%.

The withdrawal of the Adani Enterprises share marked a stunning setback for Adani, the school dropout-turned-billionaire whose fortunes rose rapidly in recent years in line with the stock values of his businesses.

“Today the market has been unprecedented, and our stock price has fluctuated over the course of the day.

Adani Enterprises calls off $2.5bn share sale

Given these extraordinary circumstances, the company’s board felt that going ahead with the issue will not be morally correct,“ Adani said late on Wednesday.

Citigroup’s wealth unit has stopped extending margin loans to its clients against securities of Adani group, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Citi declined to comment.

