AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.34%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DFML 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
DGKC 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.02%)
EPCL 46.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.71%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 64.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
MLCF 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.64%)
NETSOL 84.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 87.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.73%)
PAEL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PPL 76.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.38%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
TPLP 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.93%)
UNITY 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,046 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,434 Decreased By -33.1 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,170 Decreased By -20 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Why govt is negotiating with terrorists, asks Justice Isa

Terence J Sigamony Published 02 Feb, 2023 06:12am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa questioned the government’s strategy of dealing with terrorists, saying how long we will be afraid of the terrorists.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Isa, hearing the post-arrest bail of the accused, remarked on why negotiations were being held with terrorists. He was reacting to the Peshawar blast.

A suicide attack on a mosque in Police Lines area of Peshawar, on Monday, claimed at least 100 lives and injured over 150 others. The suicide bomber, who was standing in the first row when Zuhr prayers were being offered in the mosque, blew him up. The blast was powerful enough that a part of the mosque caved in, leaving several worshippers trapped under the rubble.

During the hearing of a case, Justice Isa remarked how long we would be afraid of terrorists. “Today the terrorists will kill two people and tomorrow they will kill five people,” he warned. “I don’t know what kind of society we are living in. A judge issued a report on a terrorist incident but it was thrown in the trash.”

Sometimes negotiations are held with terrorists and sometimes they are told to give terrorists this and that, he said. He questioned where the state was during this time. One of our judges was killed but nobody cares.

“Why is the government negotiating with the terrorists? Terrorists will kill two people today and five people tomorrow.” Last year in September, while speaking at the 9th judicial conference, Justice Isa had also expressed surprise over negotiations with the terrorists and wondered what was being offered to them and by whom.

The senior puisne judge questioned what offers were being made to the terrorists. “Are we saying to them “please bomb five schools and not six and please take some money and weapons,” he remarked sarcastically, before asking where the negotiations were taking place and who authorised them.

The judge, while sharing data from the Global Terrorism Database 1970 to 2019, stated that there were about 1,000 attacks on educational institutions in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court SC terrorists Justice Qazi Faez Isa Peshawar blast Peshawar mosque blast Peshawar’s Police Lines

Comments

1000 characters

Why govt is negotiating with terrorists, asks Justice Isa

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid arrested

Jan food prices rise 43pc YoY

High inflation, low growth and falling forex: Country confronted with variety of challenges: MoF

IMF revises inflation rate upward

KE CEO directed to appear before Senate panel

KE files four tariff pleas with Nepra

Officers dealing with IMF exempted from meetings at PMO

PM to open K3 nuclear power plant today

General election not possible before Oct?

Mushtaq appointed DG (Debt)

Read more stories