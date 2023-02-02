PPP workers hold protest against Imran

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) workers took to streets against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan for accusing Asif Zardari of hiring assassins for his murder.

Dozens of PPP workers assembled at the Chairing Cross in front of the provincial assembly to lodge their protest over the allegation. They were carrying placards inscribed with slogans against Imran Khan and also burnt his effigy on the occasion and raised slogans against him and in support of Asif Zardari.

PPP Lahore President Aslam Gill addressed the party workers, assuring them to take Imran Khan to task for his loose talk. He said criminal proceedings have already been launched by the party in Islamabad and soon the reality would be revealed to the general public.

