Bilawal leaves for US

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari left for the United States on Wednesday to attend the National Prayer Breakfast, an annual gathering of political and religious leaders in Washington.

The National Prayer Breakfast is an annual prayer gathering for political leaders, which takes place on the first Thursday in February.

Diplomatic sources said that Foreign Minister Bilawal was extended an invitation to attend the event which will be addressed by President Joe Biden.

