Experts call for national plan to tackle growing diabetes cases

KARACHI: Pakistan cannot bear the economic burden of treating millions of people with diabetes where people as young as 25-35 years of age are now contracting diabetes due to sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet and obesity, officials and experts warned on Tuesday and urged authorities to come up with a national action plan to tackle the growing burden of diabetes and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the country.

“Health of Pakistani people is deteriorating and young people are contracting NCDs at an alarming pace due to sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity. Pakistan’s health system is also in shambles while economy is not in a position to bear the burden of millions of patients of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other NCDs,” Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi Prof Khalid Iraqi told an awareness seminar on diabetes at the varsity campus.

Prior to the awareness seminar, a large number of students, faculty members and employees of the varsity, carrying banners and placard inscribed with messages against diabetes, marched from the Silver Jubilee gate of the varsity to administration block to raise awareness about NCDs and highlight the importance of physical activity in prevention of diseases.

Held under auspices of ‘Discovering Diabetes’, a project of local pharmaceutical firm, Pharmevo, the walk and awareness seminar was addressed by leading diabetologists and cardiologists, pharmacists, as well as, university professors who highlighted the importance of physical activity, awareness, early diagnosis and preventive measures that could help in lowering the burden of lifestyle diseases in Pakistan. Free screening test facilities for teachers, students, and employees were also provided outside the Arts Auditorium.

“As a nation we need to move away from myths and adopt realism. If the rate of diabetes continues to increase rapidly and we do not take serious measures to prevent this disease by failing to change our lifestyle, Pakistan will be at the top of the list of countries with diabetes,” Prof. Khalid Iraqi warned.

He acknowledged the role of the PharmEvo in promoting awareness regarding the spread of diabetes, and said that they have launched a very good initiative. He hoped that it would play a vital role in minimizing the prevalence of diabetes in the country.

Dr Iraqi maintained that universities and especially the University of Karachi are the best source of creating awareness among the masses as students enrolled in the campus come from every part of the country to complete their higher studies.

Renowned diabetologist Prof Dr Zahid Mian said Pakistan is the third largest country around the globe in terms of the number of people having diabetes, while it ranks first in the prevalence of diabetes. In Pakistan, the number of people suffering from type 1 diabetes is very less, but unfortunately, there are a large number of type 2 diabetes patients in the country and it is being spread rapidly which is a matter of concern.

“One of the main causes of diabetes in our society is physical inactivity and obesity. Pakistan is among top 10 countries in the world in terms of obesity. Currently, the number of diabetic patients in Pakistan is 33 million, while health experts fear that the actual number of diabetic patients has increased during the last couple of years,” Dr Zahid said warning that people were not taking the diabetes seriously.

Dr Zahid informed the audience that every six seconds at least two people are suffering from diabetes in the world. He mentioned that health problems are increasing due to unhealthy lifestyles in Pakistan in general and in Karachi particularly. The rate of exercise among young people in the megacity of Karachi is the lowest in the world. He noted that Karachi does not have safe places for walking and exercise and people are also fond of eating junk foods and heavy meal intake.

Renowned pharmacist and Chief Executive Officer of Pharmevo Syed Jamshed Ahmed said a large number of young people are diagnosed with diabetes which is a very alarming situation.

He maintained that around 27 percent of people do not know that they are suffering from diabetes and keeping the current economic situation of Pakistan, it is clear that the country cannot bear the burden of such a large number of patients. He mentioned that free tests can be done by calling the toll-free number of Discovering Diabetes, and insists that a healthy lifestyle is essential to avoid diabetes and other diseases.

Senior cardiologist and medical officer at KU Dr Akmal Waheed said that diabetes is a disease its control is an art and urged students to prevent themselves from diseases which could easily be prevented.

