KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 23.203 billion and the number of lots traded at 18,717.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to 13.053 billion, followed by Silver (PKR 3.087 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.704 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.399 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 845.824 million), DJ (PKR 812.764 million), Platinum (PKR 625.607 million), Copper (PKR 259.245 million), SP500 (PKR 213.485 million), Natural Gas (PKR 189.735 million) and Brent (PKR 11.863 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 22 lots of Cotton amounting to PRK 25.506 million were traded.

