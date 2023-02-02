AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
CTD conducts combing operation in limits of two police stations

Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2023 06:12am
ISLAMABAD: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the capital police conducted a search and combing operation in the limits of Khanna and Koral police stations here on Wednesday.

A police official said that different teams of CTD carried out search operations in various parts of the city in order to ensure security and safety in the capital. The CTD teams, including the quick response team and local police personnel, conducted the operations under the supervision of the deputy superintendent of police, CTD.

He said 17 plazas and 32 shops were checked during the operation. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas.

The capital police also put security on high alert in the capital city following the deadly terrorist attack in Peshawar. The city police have enhanced security arrangements in the Red Zone which houses the diplomatic enclave, the Prime Minister Secretariat, the Parliament building, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and other government offices and the immediately adjacent areas.

A heavy contingent of police personnel has been deployed on all roads leading to the Red Zone as well as in the other parts of the city. Commandoes of Islamabad police, lady police, mobile patrolling, Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) were also deputed at different locations in the city.

