Alvi urges Ulema to promote positive values

Naveed Butt Published 02 Feb, 2023 06:12am
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called upon the Ulema and Mashaikh in the country to play their role in bringing about positive social change, discouraging extremism, terrorism, and sectarianism, inculcating ethical and moral values in society, promoting the conservation of resources, national solidarity, religious tolerance, and inter-faith harmony and peace.

The president expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Ulema, Mashaikh Yakjehti Council of Pakistan (UMYC) that called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

The delegation was led by Chairman UMYC Qari Hidayatullah Mirani, and consisted of Muhammad Younas Qureshi, Molana Gul Wali, Major Ehtasham Uddin Kiyani, Prof Abdul Ghaffar Shah Bukhari, Abdul Rahim Abbasi, Noor Elahi, Fahad Maqsood, Hameed Ullah Khan, Sheikh Mazhar Hussain, Sheikh Ziaur Rehman, Alama Mufti Mehmood Ahmed Tabasam, and Jamal Khan.

Talking to the delegation, the president urged Ulema to play their role to eliminate extremism, terrorism and sectarianism by highlighting the true teachings of Islam in the light of the Quran, Sunnah and Ahadith of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He said that the challenges of terrorism and militancy in Pakistan required a comprehensive action plan coupled with concerted efforts on the part of the Ulema in the areas of counter-extremism and counter-terrorism.

The president stated that it was the responsibility of religious scholars to disseminate the true teachings of Islam among the people, especially the youth of the country, to bring in social reforms, and promote virtue, ethics, and morality in society. He said that Pakistan could progress and achieve its rightful place in the comity of nations through discipline, persistence, moral righteousness, and promoting social justice.

The president said that Ulema should make concerted efforts to remove divisions from society, and should promote unity and solidarity within the country. He added that youth should be educated on tolerance, forgiveness, and peace as these were the Sunnah of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said that Islam emphasized the conservation of resources and avoiding wastage, adding that Ulema should help promote moderate, responsible and sustainable consumption of resources, especially fuel and energy, through the Friday sermons in the mosques.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

