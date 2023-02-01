Aramco, Sonatrach raise OSPs for LPG by 10-34% in Feb vs Jan

MOSCOW: Saudi Arabia’s state oil producer Aramco and Algeria’s Sonatrach raised February official selling prices for liquefied petroleum gas by 10-34% compared to January amid rising oil prices and limited global LPG supply, traders said.

Aramco’s OSP for propane rose by $200 to $790 per tonne in February, while the OSP for butane increased by $185 to $790 per tonne.

Sonatrach’s OSP for propane rose by $160 to $720 per tonne, and the OSP for butane went up by $60 to $640 per tonne.

Aramco’s OSPs for LPG are used as a reference for contracts to supply the product from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region. Sonatrach’s OSPs for LPG are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean, Black Sea region and Turkey.