AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.34%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DFML 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
DGKC 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.02%)
EPCL 46.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.71%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 64.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
MLCF 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.64%)
NETSOL 84.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 87.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.73%)
PAEL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PPL 76.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.38%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
TPLP 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.93%)
UNITY 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,046 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,434 Decreased By -33.1 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,170 Decreased By -20 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper dips on caution over Chinese demand and Fed decision

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2023 04:11pm
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices slipped on Wednesday amid uncertainty about demand in top metals consumer China and ahead of rate decisions by the U.S. central bank and others.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.8% to $9,149 a tonne by 1015 GMT, having gained 12% over the past month.

“Domestic activity in China is picking up quite strongly, but it’s the international demand for Chinese goods that may be holding back manufacturing activity,” said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

China’s factory activity shrank more slowly in January than the previous month as data on Wednesday showed the Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index came in weaker than expected.

Physical demand in China was muted as producers held sufficient stocks that they built up before the Lunar New Year holidays, and as consumption from end users remained weak amid a slowdown in orders from both domestic and overseas markets, participants said.

“There will be more activities next week when more traders and buyers come back,” a Chinese trader said.

Copper falls as Fed fears knock price rally off course

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed day trading 0.4% higher at 69,700 yuan ($10,332.05) a tonne.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting later in the day. Investors will closely monitor comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

“If central banks maintain their quite hawkish tilt, then that could be a reason for the dollar to continue to strengthen and that could weigh on base metals prices,” Shah said.

Among other metals, LME aluminium shed 0.8% to $2,622.50 a tonne, zinc dipped 0.1% to $3,387, nickel edged down 0.2% to $30,290, while tin added 0.6% to $29,675 and lead gained 1.2% to $2,162.60.

Copper prices LME copper copper market Copper exports

Comments

1000 characters

Copper dips on caution over Chinese demand and Fed decision

Rupee sustains losses, settles at 268.83 against US dollar

Fawad granted bail by Islamabad court

Cannot rule out internal assistance for Peshawar bombing: police

Peshawar attack: ‘Who brought the terrorists back?’, asks PM Shehbaz

US, India partnership targets arms and AI to compete with China

Prominent businessman Mohammad Lakhani injured in firing incident

Bangladesh to restart spot LNG buying as prices ease

Former CM Parvez Elahi claims his residence raided by police

Govt team tries to persuade IMF to unlock lending

Fitch says PKR to further weaken

Read more stories