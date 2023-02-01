AVN 65.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
BAFL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.28%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
DFML 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
DGKC 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.01%)
EPCL 46.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
FFL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 64.97 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.36%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KAPCO 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.88%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.06%)
NETSOL 84.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.55%)
OGDC 87.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.02%)
PIBTL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.35%)
PRL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.49%)
SNGP 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
TPLP 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 112.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
UNITY 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,070 Increased By 22 (0.54%)
BR30 14,556 Increased By 89.1 (0.62%)
KSE100 40,799 Increased By 125.8 (0.31%)
KSE30 15,253 Increased By 62.8 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gautam Adani no longer Asia’s richest person as stock rout deepens to $74 billion

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2023 12:43pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: India’s Gautam Adani lost his title of Asia’s richest person on Wednesday as a rout in his conglomerate’s stocks deepened to $74 billion after a short-seller report.

A report by Hindenburg Research last week alleged improper use of offshore tax havens while flagging concerns about high debt and the valuations of seven listed Adani companies.

It has brought heightened scrutiny of the conglomerate with an Australian regulator saying on Wednesday that it would be reviewing the allegations to see if further enquiries are warranted.

The Adani Group has denied the allegations, calling them baseless and saying it has always made necessary regulatory disclosures.

Wednesday’s stock losses saw Gautam Adani slip to 10th on Forbes rich list with an estimated $84.1 billion, just below rival Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd who has an estimated $84.4 billion.

Before the Hindenburg report, Adani had ranked 3rd. The worsening rout comes despite the group managing to muster support from investors to haul a share sale for flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd over the line on Tuesday.

India’s Adani says to keep investing in Israel after Haifa port takeover

“There was a slight bounce yesterday after the share sale went through, after seeming improbable at a point, but now the weak market sentiment has become visible again after the bombshell Hindenburg report,” said Ambareesh Baliga, a Mumbai-based independent market analyst.

“With the stocks down despite Adani’s rebuttal, it clearly shows some damage on investor sentiment. It will take a while to stabilise,” Baliga added.

Adani Enterprises lost 5% on Wednesday to bring its losses since the Hindenburg report to more than $8 billion. Adani Power fell 5%, while Adani Total Gas slumped 10%, down by its daily price limit.

Adani Total Gas, a joint venture between France’s energy major Total and Adani Group, has been the biggest casualty of the short seller report, losing about $27 billion.

Adani Group stocks resume fall after $2.5bn share sale goes through

Data also showed that foreign investors sold a net $1.5 billion worth of Indian equities since the Hindenburg report - the biggest outflow over four consecutive days since Sept. 30.

Hindenburg said in its report it had shorted US-bonds and non-India traded derivatives of the Adani Group.

Adani Enterprises Gautam Adani Adani Group Adani Total Gas Adani Power

Comments

1000 characters

Gautam Adani no longer Asia’s richest person as stock rout deepens to $74 billion

Intra-day update: rupee falls against US dollar

Fitch says PKR to further weaken

IMF revises GDP growth projections downward

Govt plans to convert Rs800bn PHL debt into public debt

Paracetamol: govt to allow increase in price

Former CM Parvez Elahi claims his residence raided by police

Jul-Dec: govt has borrowed $5.595bn

Country braces for fuel shortages?

Nepra FCA decision: Power Div proposes revision

KE, Discos: Nepra approves negative tariff adjustments

Read more stories