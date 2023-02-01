AVN 64.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
BAFL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DFML 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
DGKC 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.56%)
EPCL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FCCL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
FFL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
KAPCO 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.52%)
MLCF 21.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 84.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
OGDC 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
PPL 77.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.21%)
PRL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.55%)
TELE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
TPLP 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
TRG 111.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 6.2 (0.15%)
BR30 14,488 Increased By 21.5 (0.15%)
KSE100 40,635 Decreased By -37.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,215 Increased By 25 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump’s fundraising for presidential bid gets off to modest start

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2023 10:26am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 got off to a modest fundraising start, with his campaign ending the year with about $7 million on hand while his Save America fund had about $18 million, according to financial disclosures released on Tuesday.

After launching his third consecutive run for the White House on Nov. 15, a week after a weaker-than-expected Republican performance in midterm congressional elections, the former US President did little campaigning, not hitting the trail until this Saturday.

Tuesday’s filings with the Federal Election Commission suggest that Trump’s fundraising was also sluggish, leaving him with a far smaller war chest than the more than $100 million Save America had on hand through early 2022.

Trump remained a prodigious fundraiser after leaving office in January 2021, holding regular rallies in which he repeated his false claims that his loss to Democratic President Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud.

But the Save America group that served as his main fundraising arm was registered to fund other campaigns, not Trump’s own.

That poses legal problems if Trump seeks to use Save America funds on his own campaign. Last year Save America transferred some $60 million to a pro-Trump Super PAC group which is expected to support his presidential run.

The Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan watchdog group, has asked election regulators to probe Save America’s money transfers.

Save America’s financial disclosure on Tuesday showed the group spent more than $3 million on lawyer fees in the final weeks of the 2022.

Trump warns 2024 election ‘our one shot to save America’

Trump remains the Republican party’s most popular figure and is the only major candidate to have declared his intention to challenge Biden, who has not yet formally launched his own reelection campaign.

But Trump could face challengers for the nomination, notably Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

He also faces a series of legal risks, including a possible investigation into hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump on Saturday visited two early-voting states and held notably muted events. In contrast to the raucous rallies in front of thousands of devotees that Trump has held in the past, he spoke to about 200 people in South Carolina’s capitol building.

In its disclosure to election regulators, Trump’s official campaign committee reported raising $3.8 million between Nov. 15 and Dec. 31, ending the year with $3 million in the bank.

Most of that money was raised through another Trump fundraising group called the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee, which reported having an additional $3.8 million in the bank at the end of the year.

Donald Trump White House Republican presidential nomination in 2024 Federal Election Commission

Comments

1000 characters

Trump’s fundraising for presidential bid gets off to modest start

Fitch says PKR to further weaken

Country braces for fuel shortages?

IMF revises GDP growth projections downward

Govt plans to convert Rs800bn PHL debt into public debt

Nepra FCA decision: Power Div proposes revision

KE, Discos: Nepra approves negative tariff adjustments

Jul-Dec: govt has borrowed $5.595bn

In West Bank, US presses for two-state solution

Paracetamol: govt to allow increase in price

Zardari for increasing minimum wages to Rs 35,000

Read more stories