AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
BAFL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.34%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.16%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DFML 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
DGKC 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
EPCL 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.64%)
FCCL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.55%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 64.06 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (3.41%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.09%)
NETSOL 84.43 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.6%)
OGDC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.03%)
PAEL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.11%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 77.53 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.76%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 41.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.45%)
TELE 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.32%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,048 Increased By 80.6 (2.03%)
BR30 14,467 Increased By 282.1 (1.99%)
KSE100 40,673 Increased By 801.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 15,190 Increased By 292.7 (1.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Loan demand falls as higher interest rates bite: ECB

AFP Published 01 Feb, 2023 07:06am
Follow us

FRANKFURT: Demand for loans is falling in the eurozone as households and businesses grapple with higher borrowing costs and a weak economic outlook, a European Central Bank survey showed Tuesday.

The drop in demand for mortgages in the fourth quarter of 2022 was “the strongest recorded” since the quarterly bank lending survey began in 2003, the ECB said in a report.

“Rising interest rates, low consumer confidence and deteriorating housing market prospects” all contributed to the sharp decline, the report said.

Other lending to households was also down, as was demand from companies for loans or credit lines in the 20-nation currency club.

Banks expect the trend to continue in the first quarter of 2023, the survey of 151 banks showed.

At the same time, eurozone lenders reported “a substantial tightening” in credit standards in the final quarter of 2022, as banks showed less appetite for risk against an uncertain economic outlook.

For companies, the tightening was “the largest reported” since the eurozone debt crisis in 2011. The survey indicated “weaker borrowing ahead”, said ING economist Carsten Brzeski.

“This confirms our view of a sluggish economy for most of 2023 and is a clear sign to the ECB that rate hikes are having a substantial impact already.”

The ECB has in recent months hiked its key interest rates at an unprecedented pace to curb inflation, after Russia’s war in Ukraine sent food and energy prices soaring. Eurozone inflation hit a record high of more than 10 percent in October, before easing to 9.2 percent in December — suggesting that the ECB’s monetary policy tightening is working.

The ECB is expected to announce another 50-basis-point rate hike on Thursday, further increasing borrowing costs for prospective lenders.

ECB EU interest rates economic outlook ECB monetary policy interest rates hikes

Comments

1000 characters

Loan demand falls as higher interest rates bite: ECB

Fitch says PKR to further weaken

Country braces for fuel shortages?

IMF revises GDP growth projections downward

Govt plans to convert Rs800bn PHL debt into public debt

Nepra FCA decision: Power Div proposes revision

KE, Discos: Nepra approves negative tariff adjustments

Jul-Dec: govt has borrowed $5.595bn

In West Bank, US presses for two-state solution

Paracetamol: govt to allow increase in price

Zardari for increasing minimum wages to Rs 35,000

Read more stories