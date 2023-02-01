Terrorist attack: PM urges politicians to suspend ‘political fights’

ISLAMABAD: A day after deadly terrorist attack in Peshawar, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged all the political forces to get united against the anti-Pakistan elements by suspending “political fights”.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister also stated that the terrorists want to spread fear among the people and reverse the country’s hard-earned gains against terrorism.

“Through their despicable actions, terrorists want to spread fear and paranoia among the masses and reverse our hard-earned gains against terrorism and militancy. My message to all political forces is one of unity against anti-Pakistan elements. We can fight our political fights later,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

The death toll from the suicide attack on a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines area a day earlier rose to 100 on Tuesday after more bodies were recovered from the attack site. On Monday, a possible suicide bomber targeted a mosque in Peshawar police line in a major such attack this year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023