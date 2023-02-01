AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
Feb 01, 2023
KP CM forms JIT to probe horrendous Peshawar blast

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2023 05:58am
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan has constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the deadliest suicide attack in a mosque that claimed at least 95 lives and many injured in Peshawar.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference by the caretaker CM and KP Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari a day after the attack in a mosque in the Peshawar Police Lines – one of the fortified zones in the provincial capital.

The chief minister confirmed that 95 people had lost their lives, adding that a compensation package was being prepared for the victims of the terrorist attack.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said the JIT would be led by a DIG and it would include officials of other security agencies as well.

He vowed that all preparators involved in the attack would be taken to the task.

He said investigation was being made into the security lapse as “the first question arises in the mind is that how the suicide bomber entered the Police Lines.”

We are reviewing CCTV footage of the last 30 days to identify the facilitators of the suicide attacker, Ansari said and vowed to bring the people behind the Peshawar mosque blast before the court of law.

The IGP said a rescue operation has been completed at the mosque site.

He said 10-12 kg of explosive material was used in the attack.

The shockwaves of the blast were so powerful that the roof of the mosque collapsed resulting in more damages.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the deadly suicide bombing inside a mosque of Peshawar’s Police Lines rises to 95, with 221 people injured on Tuesday after more bodies were recovered from debris, according to officials concerned.

In the deadliest suicide bombing, DSP, five sub-inspectors among the martyred police officers.

