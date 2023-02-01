Peshawar blast: Punjab CM sends medical team

LAHORE: Announcing to dispatch medical teams to Peshawar to treat the Peshawar blast victims, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday said the Punjab government will provide all-out support to treat the injured.

A 13-member medical team was leaving for Peshawar with medicines and blood from Punjab, he said.

He reiterated that the Punjab government expresses solidarity with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The martyrdom of innocent worshipers in the Peshawar blast was no less than a tragedy and the Punjab government shares the grief of the bereaved families, he stated.

The CM maintained that the beasts who attacked the worshipers deserve severe punishment. There are no words to describe my feelings and emotions about the tragic incident. Like all the people of Pakistan, the heart of every person of Punjab was wounded, he said.

