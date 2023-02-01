AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
BAFL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.34%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.16%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DFML 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
DGKC 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
EPCL 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.64%)
FCCL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.55%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 64.06 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (3.41%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.09%)
NETSOL 84.43 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.6%)
OGDC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.03%)
PAEL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.11%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 77.53 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.76%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 41.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.45%)
TELE 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.32%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,048 Increased By 80.6 (2.03%)
BR30 14,467 Increased By 282.1 (1.99%)
KSE100 40,673 Increased By 801.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 15,190 Increased By 292.7 (1.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gasoil margins extend losses

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2023 07:13am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Asia’s 10 ppm sulphur gasoil margins extended losses for a second consecutive session, as cautious trading sentiment continue to weigh on discussion levels and market activity on Tuesday.

This was following a drop in overnight heating oil futures in the US and weaker margins in northwest Europe.

Thin market liquidity however cushioned market weakness, with market participants noting more tenders in the market for jet fuel instead of 10 ppm sulphur gasoil.

Economics for selling jet fuel are significantly better in comparison with gasoil, one northeast Asian refiner said.

Refining margins fell to $32.01 per barrel.

Cash differentials closed the trading session lower at $2.89 a barrel, with weakness mitigated by firm mid-February demand from a major Chinese refiner.

Jet fuel refining margins fell to $31.81 a barrel even though some mid-February short covering was still present in the open market.

Regrade traded almost range-bound at a discount of 20 cents per barrel.

US crude oil and distillate stockpiles likely decreased last week, while gasoline inventories were expected to have gone up, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday. Distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have dropped by about 1.8 million barrels last week.

Gasoil Jet fuel US crude oil gasoil margins Gasoil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Gasoil margins extend losses

Fitch says PKR to further weaken

Country braces for fuel shortages?

IMF revises GDP growth projections downward

Govt plans to convert Rs800bn PHL debt into public debt

Nepra FCA decision: Power Div proposes revision

KE, Discos: Nepra approves negative tariff adjustments

Jul-Dec: govt has borrowed $5.595bn

In West Bank, US presses for two-state solution

Paracetamol: govt to allow increase in price

Zardari for increasing minimum wages to Rs 35,000

Read more stories