AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
BAFL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.34%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.16%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DFML 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
DGKC 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
EPCL 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.64%)
FCCL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.55%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 64.06 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (3.41%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.09%)
NETSOL 84.43 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.6%)
OGDC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.03%)
PAEL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.11%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 77.53 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.76%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 41.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.45%)
TELE 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.32%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,048 Increased By 80.6 (2.03%)
BR30 14,467 Increased By 282.1 (1.99%)
KSE100 40,673 Increased By 801.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 15,190 Increased By 292.7 (1.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President upholds orders of ombudsman

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has upheld the orders of the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment of Women and directed the restoration of a valuable property of a female citizen of Islamabad through the appointment of a local commission and getting it vacated from illegal occupation.

The president also directed to break open the locks of the premises if it is locked, removing any other hurdles or barriers in the way of taking possession of the property, and giving it back to the rightful owner under the Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Act, 2020.

The president stated that “a local commissioner be appointed to restore or confer possession of the title of the property, a valuable house in Bahria Town, to Ms Aalya Fazal (the complainant) including measures to perfect such title and to submit a compliance report within seven days”. He added, “The local commissioner can avail the aid of local police if necessary, and the SHO of the local police station should extend full aid to the local commissioner and be present with her at the relevant time along with the police contingent for the safety and security of the local commissioner”.

The president in his decision rejected the unqualified and baseless stance of the accused person that he had been condemned unheard by the ombudsman, adding that the accused had not produced anything to establish the title of the disputed house in his favour, and thus, had no locus standi to bring the representation against the orders.

As per details, Aalya Fazal had filed a complaint before FOSPAH stating that her father Chaudhry Fazal Hussain has appointed her as his attorney to manage the affairs of his house in Bahria Town, Islamabad. This house was rented to different persons from 2007 to 2016 and afterwards, it remained vacant.

According to the complainant, when her brother visited the house in 2020 it was found that the house was illegally occupied by some unknown persons wherein the matter was reported to Bahria Town and the local police. The police summoned the person residing in the house who gave the undertaking to vacate the house. Afterwards, a suit was filed in court that the house was purchased in 2008 based on a forged agreement dated 02.07.2008. The complainant approached FOSPAH for the vacation of the house that passed the orders in the complainant’s favor. The orders were then challenged by the accused person by filing a representation with the president, which was rejected.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dr Arif Alvi Federal Ombudsman harassment of women Women’s Property Rights Act

Comments

1000 characters

President upholds orders of ombudsman

Fitch says PKR to further weaken

Country braces for fuel shortages?

IMF revises GDP growth projections downward

Govt plans to convert Rs800bn PHL debt into public debt

Nepra FCA decision: Power Div proposes revision

KE, Discos: Nepra approves negative tariff adjustments

Jul-Dec: govt has borrowed $5.595bn

In West Bank, US presses for two-state solution

Paracetamol: govt to allow increase in price

Zardari for increasing minimum wages to Rs 35,000

Read more stories