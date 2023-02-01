AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
PTI leader requests court to record IK’s statement thru video link

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2023 05:58am
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib has requested the court to take statements of PTI Chairman Imran Khan through a video link as doctors have prohibited him from travelling. “There is a danger of recurrence of bone fracture if he travels.”

It may be recalled that Khan was repeatedly asked to appear before a judge in the Toshakhana case, but after failing to do so on medical grounds, the court decided to indict the former prime minister on February 7. “We could only request the court but the verdict in a case involving the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would be announced against us,” he said while talking to the media here on Tuesday.

Habib also raised concern over the security of PTI Chairman after the caretaker governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa removed security from the Khan’s residence a few days ago. “He faces a threat to his life, and under the present circumstances who would provide him the security,” he said. He alleged that the former president and Co-Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has given money to a (terrorist) organisation in Afghanistan (for Khan’s assassination), and the PTI chief has already exposed the plot.

To a question, he said that a majority of PML-Q parliamentarians were with former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi; “however, the matter (relating to the PML-Q presidency) was to be settled between the ECP and Chaudhry”. He maintained that the doors of PTI were open for the former Punjab chief minister and the matter in this connection has been discussed between Chaudhry and the PTI. He accused the Election Commission of becoming a ‘selection commission’; hence, no relief was expected from them for the PTI and its allies.

