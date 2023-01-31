AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
Pakistan

Governor KP proposes April 16-18 as tentative dates for election

  • Urges the ECP to ensure free and fair elections in the province
BR Web Desk Published January 31, 2023
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday suggested April 16, 17, and 18 as tentative dates for holding elections across the province, Aaj News reported.

The suggestion came in response to the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) letter, in which it proposed April 15 to 17 for the KP Assembly elections.

In his letter, the governor urged the ECP to ensure free and fair elections in the province.

Speaking to Aaj News, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Saif said it was a welcome development, but expressed concerns that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government in the centre might try to delay elections in the guise of law and order and economic situations.

"From the statements of federal ministers and other stakeholders, it occurs that they want provincial elections delayed."

Barrister Saif also raised objections to the postings and transfers by the interim government, saying: "We fear that the officials posted by the caretaker government will be used against us in the elections."

