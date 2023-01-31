AVN 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.29%)
BAFL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.18%)
BOP 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.73%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
DGKC 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
EPCL 46.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
FCCL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.82%)
FFL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.05%)
HUBC 64.10 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.47%)
HUMNL 5.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.8%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.28%)
NETSOL 84.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.32%)
OGDC 87.94 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.2%)
PAEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
PPL 77.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.98%)
PRL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.93 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.9%)
TELE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
TPLP 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
TRG 112.30 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2%)
UNITY 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.45%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,048 Increased By 80.6 (2.03%)
BR30 14,467 Increased By 282.1 (1.99%)
KSE100 40,673 Increased By 801.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 15,190 Increased By 292.7 (1.96%)
European stocks open lower on eve of Fed

AFP Published 31 Jan, 2023 02:01pm
LONDON: Europe’s major stock markets slid Tuesday at the open, as caution prevailed on the eve of an interest rate decision from the US Federal Reserve.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.2 percent to 7,771.61 points compared with the closing level on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX shed 0.3 percent to 15,085.41 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.2 percent to 7,071.43.

Asian markets sank Tuesday following a big selloff on Wall Street ahead of this week’s Fed policy decision. Data showing a bounce in Chinese economic activity failed to lift the mood.

Markets lose ground as traders await rate decisions

The Fed is due Wednesday to announce another rise in borrowing costs, with expectations for a 25 basis-point lift marking a further slowdown in its monetary tightening campaign.

Both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank will unveil their latest interest rate calls on Thursday.

