European stocks open lower on eve of Fed

LONDON: Europe’s major stock markets slid Tuesday at the open, as caution prevailed on the eve of an interest rate decision from the US Federal Reserve.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.2 percent to 7,771.61 points compared with the closing level on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX shed 0.3 percent to 15,085.41 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.2 percent to 7,071.43.

Asian markets sank Tuesday following a big selloff on Wall Street ahead of this week’s Fed policy decision. Data showing a bounce in Chinese economic activity failed to lift the mood.

Markets lose ground as traders await rate decisions

The Fed is due Wednesday to announce another rise in borrowing costs, with expectations for a 25 basis-point lift marking a further slowdown in its monetary tightening campaign.

Both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank will unveil their latest interest rate calls on Thursday.