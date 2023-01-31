AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.81%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DFML 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
DGKC 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
EPCL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
FFL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FLYNG 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
GGL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.26%)
HUBC 64.30 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.79%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
MLCF 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.35%)
NETSOL 84.90 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.17%)
OGDC 86.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
PPL 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
TELE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
TPLP 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
TRG 112.60 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.27%)
UNITY 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.18%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,023 Increased By 55.7 (1.4%)
BR30 14,375 Increased By 190.5 (1.34%)
KSE100 40,477 Increased By 605.4 (1.52%)
KSE30 15,119 Increased By 221.1 (1.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee sees some improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 266-267 level in interbank market
Recorder Report Published January 31, 2023 Updated January 31, 2023 01:03pm
Follow us

After witnessing massive depreciation in the last three trading sessions, the Pakistani rupee saw some improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 1.07% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At around 12:30pm, the rupee was being quoted at 266.75 during intra-day trading, an increase of Rs2.88.

On Monday, Pakistan’s rupee had witnessed significant depreciation as well, settling at 269.63 after a fall of Rs7.03 or 2.61%. This was its weakest inter-bank closing level in history.

However, the improvement comes after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team reached Islamabad led by director Nathan Porter.

Business Recorder reported that technical-level meetings are starting today (Tuesday) and would continue till Friday, which would be followed by policy-level talks.

An official on condition of anonymity said that there is no other option but to implement the agreed conditions and implement structural reforms in the power sector. He further stated that the government has to increase electricity and gas prices and would have to impose taxes as the gap between revenue and expenditure has been increasing.

Experts have termed resumption of the IMF programme crucial for the cash-strapped economy, which has seen its foreign exchange reserves fall significantly in recent months.

Internationally, the dollar was eyeing a fourth monthly loss on Tuesday as investors reckon a peak in US interest rates could swing into view as soon as this week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

Currency trade was subdued in the lead up to Wednesday’s Fed rate decision, and ahead of Bank of England and European Central Bank rate decisions on Thursday, though cautiousness across financial markets lifted the greenback a little bit overnight.

The US dollar index is down 1.3% for January so far, though it rose 0.3% to 102.19 overnight.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday after falling by more than 2% in the previous session on the threat of further interest rate hikes and continued Russian crude flows.

This is an intra-day update

IMF forex Oil prices Rupee Exchange rate currency rates US dollar index

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee sees some improvement against US dollar

Death toll in Peshawar mosque suicide blast passes 90

Intra-day update: Bull run at PSX, KSE-100 up over 750 points

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court decides to indict Imran Khan on February 7

Bangladesh secures $4.7bn from IMF as other South Asian countries see delays

Talks with IMF team: Doubts exist about Dar-led team’s capability

Crucial IMF talks begin today

Alvi approves SOEs (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2022

Getting Daharki Power shares: ECC allows FF $2.9m equity investment

SBP issues mechanism for quota-based sugar export

Read more stories