Intra-day update: rupee sees some improvement against US dollar

After witnessing massive depreciation in the last three trading sessions, the Pakistani rupee saw some improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 1.07% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At around 12:30pm, the rupee was being quoted at 266.75 during intra-day trading, an increase of Rs2.88.

On Monday, Pakistan’s rupee had witnessed significant depreciation as well, settling at 269.63 after a fall of Rs7.03 or 2.61%. This was its weakest inter-bank closing level in history.

However, the improvement comes after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team reached Islamabad led by director Nathan Porter.

Business Recorder reported that technical-level meetings are starting today (Tuesday) and would continue till Friday, which would be followed by policy-level talks.

An official on condition of anonymity said that there is no other option but to implement the agreed conditions and implement structural reforms in the power sector. He further stated that the government has to increase electricity and gas prices and would have to impose taxes as the gap between revenue and expenditure has been increasing.

Experts have termed resumption of the IMF programme crucial for the cash-strapped economy, which has seen its foreign exchange reserves fall significantly in recent months.

Internationally, the dollar was eyeing a fourth monthly loss on Tuesday as investors reckon a peak in US interest rates could swing into view as soon as this week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

Currency trade was subdued in the lead up to Wednesday’s Fed rate decision, and ahead of Bank of England and European Central Bank rate decisions on Thursday, though cautiousness across financial markets lifted the greenback a little bit overnight.

The US dollar index is down 1.3% for January so far, though it rose 0.3% to 102.19 overnight.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday after falling by more than 2% in the previous session on the threat of further interest rate hikes and continued Russian crude flows.

This is an intra-day update